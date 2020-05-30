Global  

Watch Killer Mike's Inspiring Speech To George Floyd Protesters

Clash Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
He somehow manages to sum the entire situation up...

*Killer Mike* has given an inspiring speech to those protesting the death of *George Floyd*.

The rapper has a long history of becoming involved in political and societal matters, even sitting down with Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to discuss the future for black Americans.

The shocking death of George Floyd during an attempted arrest in Minnesota during the week has led to protests across the world, with several American cities gripped by rioting.

Killer Mike spoke to protesters in Atlanta, Georgia, and his profound words have made a deep impact.

At one point breaking down in tears, he begs those present not to burn their own house down, but to burn down the systemic racism that grips America.

Watch the speech below.



The whole country needs to stop right now and listen to Killer Mike. He’s verbalizing what a lot of us don’t know how to express pic.twitter.com/yiBEaicRGT

— ment (@mentnelson) May 30, 2020

