Huff Post Reporter Arrested In NYC During Protests, Press Pass Clearly Visible Around His Neck
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () Huffington Post reporter Christopher Mathias, donning press credentials around his neck, reportedly was arrested Saturday night in New York while covering demonstrations in the city. Confirmed that this is @huffpost reporter @letsgomathias getting arrested — I didn’t catch when they first apprehended him but it was incredibly violent. His press badge is clearly visible. pic.twitter.com/ob3FvEzkiK […]