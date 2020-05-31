Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Huff Post Reporter Arrested In NYC During Protests, Press Pass Clearly Visible Around His Neck

Mediaite Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Huff Post Reporter Arrested In NYC During Protests, Press Pass Clearly Visible Around His NeckHuffington Post reporter Christopher Mathias, donning press credentials around his neck, reportedly was arrested Saturday night in New York while covering demonstrations in the city. Confirmed that this is @huffpost reporter @letsgomathias getting arrested — I didn’t catch when they first apprehended him but it was incredibly violent. His press badge is clearly visible. pic.twitter.com/ob3FvEzkiK […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: HuffPost Reporter Arrested

HuffPost Reporter Arrested 03:59

 While covering anti-racist protests, police arrested HuffPost reporter Christopher Mathias even though he showed off his press pass.

Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Employees Speak Out Against Company's Policy Over Trump Post | THR News [Video]

Facebook Employees Speak Out Against Company's Policy Over Trump Post | THR News

Facebook Employees Speak Out Against Company's Policy Over Trump Post | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
CNN Reporter Arrested at Minneapolis Protests, Taylor Swift Blasts Trump’s "Shooting" Tweet & More | THR News [Video]

CNN Reporter Arrested at Minneapolis Protests, Taylor Swift Blasts Trump’s "Shooting" Tweet & More | THR News

A CNN reporter is arrested live on air covering the ongoing protests in Minneapolis, Twitter slaps a notice on President Trump's tweet about the protests and Taylor Swift is among those blasting..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:16Published

Tweets about this

NannyState6

NannyState @HuffPost I might be concerned if they arrested an actual reporter, but this guy works for huff post. Nothing of value was lost. 10 hours ago

ChristineParini

ChristineP @ShaunMc01 She is a photographer. Now she’s a one-eyed photographer who will never again see what’s coming at her i… https://t.co/vN947VBJ2t 3 days ago

_ashleykay

Ashley Kay RT @70bpmhiccups: Christopher Mathias, Huffington Post, arrested and assaulted, NYC. https://t.co/4dK3GnImZJ 3 days ago

70bpmhiccups

Joe Seatter Christopher Mathias, Huffington Post, arrested and assaulted, NYC. https://t.co/4dK3GnImZJ 4 days ago

mikelotus

Mike "MAGA is American carnage" Confoy 🇺🇸 ≠ 🇷🇺 Huff Post Reporter Arrested In NYC During Protests, Press Pass Clearly Visible Around His Neck https://t.co/7nNd6TYAhf 4 days ago

wmcarterelliott

Survivor RT @Mediaite: Huff Post Reporter Arrested In NYC During Protests, Press Pass Clearly Visible Around His Neck https://t.co/TP9kPIiTb6 4 days ago

jimmyjimmyII

James E. Saunders, II @herman_maureen I saw that. A Huff Post reporter was arrested in NYC. 4 days ago

crypticvalentin

Vas Huff Post Reporter Arrested In NYC During Protests, Press Pass Clearly Visible Around His Neck..#NYCPROTEST https://t.co/EUsUF77Pi0 4 days ago