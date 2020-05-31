David Guetta's George Floyd Tribute Is Mind-Blowing In All The Wrong Ways

Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*David Guetta* has shared a new song, intended as a tribute to George Floyd.



The death of the unarmed African-American man during a police arrest in Minnesota has sparked global protests, including several nights of rioting in the United States.



*David Guetta* was moved to host a lockdown live stream, and decided to air a new song.



Yet the music itself, the speech beforehand, and the decision to sample Martin Luther King Jr and shove a colossal drop at the end of his words... well, it just feels wrong.



Interestingly, Clash spoke to David Guetta a while back for our Swan Song feature, and this happened...



*Who would you like to meet at the Pearly Gates of Heaven? *



Martin Luther King. He was amazing - so positive.



Immediately going viral, Hudson Mohawke put it best when he described the clip as "tone deaf..."



Check it out below.







Dono where to start w counting the levels of tone deaf and wrong here pic.twitter.com/kzbctNwcjv



— Hudson Mohawke (@HudMo) May 31, 2020



