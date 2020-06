Related videos from verified sources Must-See! Famous Works of Art Recreated with Food & Other Household Items



A Russian-language Facebook group is harkening back to the simpler days of macaroni art, recreating some of the world’s most famous paintings out of food and anything else they can find. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:16 Published on April 8, 2020

Related news from verified sources Christo Dead - Artist of Momumental Works of Art Dies at 84 Artist Christo has sadly passed away. Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, who is best known for his monumental environmental artworks, died on Sunday, May 31 at his...

Just Jared 2 hours ago



From 1995: Christo & Jeanne-Claude put Berlin’s Reichstag under wraps The artist Christo, who – teamed with his wife Jeanne-Claude – became renowned for monumental, transformative works of public art, died May 31, 2020 at age...

CBS News 4 hours ago



