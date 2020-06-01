Dr. Fauci Says His Meetings With Trump Have ‘Dramatically Decreased’
Monday, 1 June 2020 () For nearly three months, Dr. Anthony Fauci was a fixture at the White House — appearing at many briefings alongside President Donald Trump, and speaking privately with him at other times. But the face of the administration's response to the pandemic now says he's getting much less time with the president.
