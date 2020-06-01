Global  

Dr. Fauci Says His Meetings With Trump Have ‘Dramatically Decreased’

Mediaite Monday, 1 June 2020
Dr. Fauci Says His Meetings With Trump Have ‘Dramatically Decreased’For nearly three months, Dr. Anthony Fauci was a fixture at the White House — appearing at many briefings alongside President Donald Trump, and speaking privately with him at other times. But the face of the administration's response to the pandemic now says he's getting much less time with the president.
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Dr Fauci Says Trump Rarely Talks To The Coronavirus Task Force

Dr Fauci Says Trump Rarely Talks To The Coronavirus Task Force 00:37

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. top infectious diseases expert said President Trump rarely meets with top public health experts. Trump had been regularly meeting with experts to discuss the fight against the coronavirus but has stopped those meetings. According to Business Insider, Dr. Fauci said up until a...

