Kanye West’s Longtime Friend Ripped After $50 George Floyd Donation: “I Donated More Money Than Virgil Abloh + I’m The One That’s Unemployed”

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Off-White fashion designer Virgil Abloh is catching heat. After taking to social media to reveal a donation that goes towards paying bail for arrested protesters demanding justice for slain black man George Floyd he’s faced some major backlash. Virgil x Off-Donation Abloh donated $50 towards an organization in Miami and shared his good deed to […]



