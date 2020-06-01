Global  

Kanye West’s Longtime Friend Ripped After $50 George Floyd Donation: “I Donated More Money Than Virgil Abloh + I’m The One That’s Unemployed”

SOHH Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Kanye West’s Longtime Friend Ripped After $50 George Floyd Donation: “I Donated More Money Than Virgil Abloh + I’m The One That’s Unemployed”Off-White fashion designer Virgil Abloh is catching heat. After taking to social media to reveal a donation that goes towards paying bail for arrested protesters demanding justice for slain black man George Floyd he’s faced some major backlash. Virgil x Off-Donation Abloh donated $50 towards an organization in Miami and shared his good deed to […]

Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Jamie Foxx, In Minneapolis, Offers Support, Bids 'God Bless George'

Jamie Foxx, In Minneapolis, Offers Support, Bids 'God Bless George' 00:43

 Former NBA star Stephen Jackson was also with Foxx this morning. Jackson is a longtime friend of George Floyd's and has known him for over 20 years, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:43). WCCO 4 News At 5 - May 29, 2020

