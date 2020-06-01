Global  

Look: DreamDoll Pulls Through For Huge NY Times Square Black Lives Matter Protest – “Silence Is Violence”

SOHH Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Look: DreamDoll Pulls Through For Huge NY Times Square Black Lives Matter Protest – “Silence Is Violence”New York rapper DreamDoll isn’t staying inside. The hip-hop entertainer has taken the inspiration she’s received from the nationwide George Floyd protests and hit the city’s Times Square area to protest police brutality. Look and comment below! “If you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything. I really appreciate everyone that came out […]

The post Look: DreamDoll Pulls Through For Huge NY Times Square Black Lives Matter Protest – "Silence Is Violence" appeared first on .
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Tear gas fired at protesters outside White House

Tear gas fired at protesters outside White House 01:24

 Police used tear gas and pepper spray on protesters outside the White House on Sunday as the United States entered its sixth day of protests over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck under a white police officer's knee. Libby Hogan reports.

