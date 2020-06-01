Look: DreamDoll Pulls Through For Huge NY Times Square Black Lives Matter Protest – “Silence Is Violence”
Monday, 1 June 2020 () New York rapper DreamDoll isn’t staying inside. The hip-hop entertainer has taken the inspiration she’s received from the nationwide George Floyd protests and hit the city’s Times Square area to protest police brutality. Look and comment below! “If you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything. I really appreciate everyone that came out […]
The post Look: DreamDoll Pulls Through For Huge NY Times Square Black Lives Matter Protest – “Silence Is Violence” appeared first on .
Police used tear gas and pepper spray on protesters outside the White House on Sunday as the United States entered its sixth day of protests over the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned by the neck under a white police officer's knee. Libby Hogan reports.