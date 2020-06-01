Global  

Sanjay Dutt shares a special video to mark late mother Nargis' birth anniversary

Mid-Day Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Sanjay Dutt took to his social media to share one of the most heart touching videos to mark late mother Nargis' birth anniversary. Reliving some of the most significant moments, the actor shared some of the photographs of his mother and his family from the archives while wishing her on her birth anniversary. The video that Sanjay...
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sanjay Dutt's remembers mother Nargis on her birth anniversary

Sanjay Dutt's remembers mother Nargis on her birth anniversary 00:44

 Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday shared a video tribute for "the best mother", on the birth anniversary of his mother, the late legendary actress Nargis Dutt.

