Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blackout Tuesday: B-town joins the movement

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Filmmaker Karan Johar along with a host of Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Tara Sutaria and many others on Tuesday stood in solidarity with the Hollywood entertainment industry as they observe 'Blackout Tuesday'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published
News video: Prominent Packers take part in

Prominent Packers take part in "Blackout Tuesday" movement 01:04

 Prominent Packers take part in "Blackout Tuesday" movement

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Millions Show Support By Participating In #BlackoutTuesday, But Many Say Sharing Image Cannot Be Ending Point [Video]

Millions Show Support By Participating In #BlackoutTuesday, But Many Say Sharing Image Cannot Be Ending Point

Using the hashtags "Blackout Tuesday" and "The Show Must Be Paused," millions of social media users posted a black square to their accounts following days of unrest over the killing of George Floyd at..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:12Published
Blackout Tuesday Meant Well, But... [Video]

Blackout Tuesday Meant Well, But...

An apparently well-intentioned effort to post black boxes on social for Blackout Tuesday has backfired spectacularly. Blackout Tuesday was originally meant to raise awareness about systemic racism and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Lil Nas X, Kehlani, Sade and More Criticize Blackout Tuesday: ‘People Need to See What’s Going On’

Lil Nas X, Kehlani, Sade and More Criticize Blackout Tuesday: ‘People Need to See What’s Going On’Stars like Lil Nas X, Sadé and Kehlani, among others, have spoken out on Tuesday to criticize the Blackout Tuesday movement in which other celebrities and...
The Wrap Also reported by •USATODAY.comAceShowbizMashable

Chelsea players join Blackout Tuesday movement on social media

Chelsea players join Blackout Tuesday movement on social mediaPeople around the world have posted an all-black photo on their Instagram pages
Football.london Also reported by •WorldNewsBillboard.comUSATODAY.comPinkNewsDaily StarJust JaredAceShowbizMashableBelfast TelegraphCBS NewsMediaite

Tweets about this