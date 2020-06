Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Lili Reinhart just revealed her sexuality! The 23-year-old Riverdale star just came out publicly for the first time on Instagram Story. “Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join ❤️,” she wrote along with a flyer. Lili is attending an [...] 👓 View full article