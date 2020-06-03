Global  

Lili Reinhart Comes Out as Bisexual While Supporting LGBTQ+ Black Lives Matter Movement

E! Online Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Lili Reinhart is opening up about her sexuality. On Wednesday, the Riverdale actress came out as bisexual while showing her support for the LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter protest in West...
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Urging Fans To Attend LGBTQ Solidarity Protest, Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual

Urging Fans To Attend LGBTQ Solidarity Protest, Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual 00:37

 'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart took to Instagram Stories to urge her fans to attend a Black Lives Matter solidarity protest. The West Hollywood, California demonstration was organized by the LGBTQ community. In the same post, the 23-year-old 'Hustlers' star came out to her nearly 25 million followers...

Crowd Quickly Grows In West Hollywood As 'LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter' Leads Protest [Video]

Crowd Quickly Grows In West Hollywood As 'LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter' Leads Protest

The crowd will be split into two groups as one marches west towards Robertson Boulevard as the other group marches east towards the CNN building.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:45Published
Lil Nas X Says Blackout Tuesday Was the 'Worst Idea Ever' [Video]

Lil Nas X Says Blackout Tuesday Was the 'Worst Idea Ever'

Lil Nas X Says Blackout Tuesday Was the 'Worst Idea Ever' Celebrities, corporations, music labels and sports stars showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by participating in Blackout..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Lili Reinhart Comes Out as 'Proud Bisexual Woman' After Cole Sprouse Split

The newly-single 'Riverdale' actress officially comes clean about her sexuality as she announces on Instagram her plan to join LGBTQ+ community for Black Lives...
AceShowbiz


