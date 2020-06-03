Lili Reinhart Comes Out as Bisexual While Supporting LGBTQ+ Black Lives Matter Movement
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Lili Reinhart is opening up about her sexuality. On Wednesday, the Riverdale actress came out as bisexual while showing her support for the LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter protest in West...
'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart took to Instagram Stories to urge her fans to attend a Black Lives Matter solidarity protest. The West Hollywood, California demonstration was organized by the LGBTQ community. In the same post, the 23-year-old 'Hustlers' star came out to her nearly 25 million followers...
