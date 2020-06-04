Global  

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart just came out as a ‘proud bisexual woman’ while supporting Black Lives Matter

PinkNews Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Lili Reinhart revealed Wednesday (June 3) that she is bisexual while promoting a Black Lives Matter protest. The Riverdale star posted to her Instagram stories that she planned to attend an LGBT+ for Black Lives Matter protest that day in Santa Monica, California. “Although I’ve never announced it publicly...
