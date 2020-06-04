Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle says ‘George Floyd’s life mattered,’ in graduation speech to her LA high school

FOXNews.com Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Meghan Markle tried to connect to some young adults regarding the death of George Floyd -- and the broader issues of racism and police brutality -- In a speech via video Wednesday to graduates of her old high school in Los Angeles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Meghan Markle Speaks Out: ‘George Floyd’s Life Mattered’

Meghan Markle Speaks Out: ‘George Floyd’s Life Mattered’ 01:49

 The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has spoken out about the death of George Floyd during a virtual graduation speech for her old school Immaculate Heart High School in LA. She apologised for not having spoken on the matter earlier and urged students to use their love to make change in the world...

Related videos from verified sources

Black lives matter says Meghan, calling U.S. events "devastating" [Video]

Black lives matter says Meghan, calling U.S. events "devastating"

Britain's Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, has spoken about events following the death of George Floyd saying she was sorry that children had to grow up in a world where racism still existed and that current..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:02Published
Duchess of Sussex: Situation in US ‘absolutely devastating’ [Video]

Duchess of Sussex: Situation in US ‘absolutely devastating’

The Duchess of Sussex has shared her devastation at racial division and protests in the United States in a graduation talk to her old high school. In a video address, Meghan told leavers at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this

tav951

Tav RT @DMReporter: YOUR COMMENTS: Fury as Meghan Markle says… <checks notes>… that George Floyd shouldn’t have been murdered by the police.… 27 seconds ago

PresshubU

presshub_us [ foxnews] #Meghan Markle says ‘George Floyd’s life mattered,’ in graduation speech to her LA high school https://t.co/DSoDlUjGJh 28 seconds ago

mysouthend

mysouthend RT @IndMediaGroup: Video: Meghan Markle says 'George Floyd's life mattered' in speech on US protests #MeghanMarkle #LosAngeles #GeorgeFloyd… 29 seconds ago

royalwhisper

royal whispers RT @Jack_Royston: Exclusive: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave her @Blklivesmatter speech without notes. Friend says was "pretty raw" and cam… 38 seconds ago

ZENINEWS

ZENITH NEWS® CONSERVATIVE UK DAILY MAIL reports: Meghan Markle says 'George Floyd's life mattered' in heartfelt speech https://t.co/Qiq7jgNHeS 1 minute ago

CountdownHarry

Meghan and Prince Harry; the Modern Royal Meghan Markle says 'George Floyd's life mattered' in heartfelt speech https://t.co/5Iu9DWG6S0 via @MailOnline 1 minute ago

amacdonald866

Almac866 RT @Chris_1791: Meghan Markle says ‘George Floyd’s life mattered,’ in graduation speech to her LA high school https://t.co/yXpYovRm3Q via @… 1 minute ago

annieka77

Annika77❌🤖❌ UN #MeAgain is weighing in. 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/plVGbomN2e 1 minute ago