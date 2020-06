Thursday, 4 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

George Floyd‘s autopsy has revealed that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. The autopsy text reads (via TMZ), “positivity for 2019-nCoV can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection.” Meaning, George likely did not have symptoms, but [...]