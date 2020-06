Lara Logan Suggests China, Iran and Possibly Russia are Funding Antifa Protestors Friday, 5 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

In light of Attorney General William Barr's statement that foreign actors have hijacked the civil unrest that has followed the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Fox Nation host Lara Logan told Fox & Friends that Barr was referencing China, Iran, and possibly Russia. In light of Attorney General William Barr's statement that foreign actors have hijacked the civil unrest that has followed the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Fox Nation host Lara Logan told Fox & Friends that Barr was referencing China, Iran, and possibly Russia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources On The Same Page? Anti-US Propaganda Similar In Iran, Russia, China



China, Iran, and Russia are using the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to spread anti-US messaging. According to Business Insider, that's the message from the US State Department. Its report is not.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:35 Published on April 23, 2020

Tweets about this HKerAntiCCP RT @JenniferHYChan: Who is funding #Antifa ? Look no further, biggest #Trump hater #China is behind the riots. Their allies Iran, Russia ar… 9 hours ago