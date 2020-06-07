Global  

Bhumi Pednekar's virtual classroom session with kids

Mid-Day Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday interacted with a bunch of kids through a virtual classroom session to understand their views on climate change. The 'Bala' actor shared the fun-interactive session with kids on Instagram, in which they all were seen sharing their opinions, thoughts, and visions to protect mother...
