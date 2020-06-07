Barack & Michelle Obama Deliver a Heartwarming Speech to Graduates for YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' - Watch! (Video) Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama are celebrating graduates. The former First Family sat down and spoke to 2020 graduates during YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 virtual commencement ceremony on Sunday (June 7). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Barack Obama “While you might not get the experience of sweating [...] 👓 View full article

