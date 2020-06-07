Global  

Barack & Michelle Obama Deliver a Heartwarming Speech to Graduates for YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama are celebrating graduates. The former First Family sat down and spoke to 2020 graduates during YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 virtual commencement ceremony on Sunday (June 7). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Barack Obama “While you might not get the experience of sweating [...]
News video: Beyoncé Addresses Black Lives Matter and Sexism in the Music Industry

Beyoncé Addresses Black Lives Matter and Sexism in the Music Industry 01:01

 Beyoncé Addresses Black Lives Matter and Sexism in the Music Industry The singer shared her remarks during YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday. Beyoncé, via “Dear Class of 2020” She added that she had to “chop down that wood and build my own table”...

