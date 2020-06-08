Global  

John Boyega Thanks Supporters For 'Love' After Speech at Protest But Says Black Community Still Needs 'Everyone'

Just Jared Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
John Boyega is sharing his thanks to supporters after giving a passionate speech ahead of the weekend at a protest in London. “I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in [...]
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: ‘Star Wars’ franchise calls John Boyega a 'hero' after Black Lives Matter speech

‘Star Wars’ franchise calls John Boyega a 'hero' after Black Lives Matter speech 01:14

 Boyega gave a speech at a demonstration in London, addressing the racial injustices faced by the black community.

