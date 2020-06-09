Global  

Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Bail Set At Over $1 Mil In George Floyd Murder Case

SOHH Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Bail Set At Over $1 Mil In George Floyd Murder CaseFormer police officer Derek Chauvin is going to have a chance to get out of prison. The disgraced ex-cop and man responsible for killing black man George Floyd has had his bail set at $1.25 million. Chauvin x Bail According to reports, Chauvin – who went viral for using his knee to ultimately end George’s […]

The post Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Bail Set At Over $1 Mil In George Floyd Murder Case appeared first on .
News video: Bail for cop charged with Floyd murder upped to $1.25 mln

Bail for cop charged with Floyd murder upped to $1.25 mln 00:47

 The bail for Derek Chauvin, the police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, had his bail raised to $1.25 million on Monday (June 8). Gavino Garay has more.

