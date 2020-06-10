Daniel Radcliffe responds to JK Rowling's controversial comments: Transgender women are women
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter franchise actor on Monday (local time) criticised the franchise creator JK Rowling's controversial tweets, wherein she had shared her thoughts about gender identity.
In a blog post for LGBTQ youth nonprofit The Trevor Project, Radcliffe said: "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the...
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe has said he is "deeply sorry" for the "pain" J.K. Rowling's comments may have caused people, after she accused of being transphobic when she posted a controversial tweet about menstruation over the weekend.