Dr. Fauci Says News of Infections at Protests is ‘Disturbing’ But ‘Not Surprising’: It’s What ‘We Were Concerned About’

Mediaite Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci says that he and other public health officials have been concerned about an increase in coronavirus cases due to protests over the killing of George Floyd. Appearing on Good Morning America Wednesday, Fauci was asked by host Robin Roberts about reports that a number of members of the D.C. National Guard have […]
 The protests that have engulfed the country and even in some cities around the world have caused the top infectious disease expert in the U.S. to raise concerns over the continued spread of the coronavirus.

