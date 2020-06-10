|
Dr. Fauci Says News of Infections at Protests is ‘Disturbing’ But ‘Not Surprising’: It’s What ‘We Were Concerned About’
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci says that he and other public health officials have been concerned about an increase in coronavirus cases due to protests over the killing of George Floyd. Appearing on Good Morning America Wednesday, Fauci was asked by host Robin Roberts about reports that a number of members of the D.C. National Guard have […]
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this