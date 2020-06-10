Dr. Fauci Says News of Infections at Protests is ‘Disturbing’ But ‘Not Surprising’: It’s What ‘We Were Concerned About’



Related videos from verified sources Fauci Warns Against Opening The US Too Soon



Anthony Fauci warned Congress that opening the U.S. too early could lead to additional coronavirus outbreaks. The leading U.S. infectious disease expert said states should follow health experts’.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on May 12, 2020 Fauci: US Is Nowhere Near Herd Immunity Yet



To achieve 'herd immunity' against a virus, at least 50% of the population has to be immune. And according to Business Insider, experts say the US is nowhere near achieving herd immunity for the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on April 17, 2020

Tweets about this