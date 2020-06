Mr B•Y RT @Independent: Emily Maitlis monologue on Dominic Cummings was ‘more like newspaper op-ed’ https://t.co/yKgm7ViHTs 31 seconds ago The Independent Emily Maitlis monologue on Dominic Cummings was ‘more like newspaper op-ed’ https://t.co/yKgm7ViHTs 9 minutes ago Catherine Chambers RT @Independent: BBC receives almost 24,000 complaints over Maitlis' Newsnight monologue criticising Cummings https://t.co/KPkgDkS4s3 10 minutes ago Sam RT @Independent: BBC receives almost 24,000 complaints over Maitlis' Newsnight monologue criticising Cummings https://t.co/7NidB67lMA 26 minutes ago Florence Wilson Where if compaison figure of ones agreeing with her ? ? ?BBC receives almost 24,000 complaints over Maitlis' Newsni… https://t.co/Sl3jxAyiNV 33 minutes ago Florence Wilson How many agreed with her not, showing comparison figures are we ? BBC receives almost 24,000 complaints over Maitli… https://t.co/aOHQR1BnGm 1 hour ago Florence Wilson BBC receives almost 24,000 complaints over Maitlis' Newsnight monologue criticising Cummings https://t.co/ngd1nfBQUX 1 hour ago Florence Wilson 24,000 against, why arent you showing how many agreed with her?BBC receives almost 24,000 complaints over Maitlis'… https://t.co/5fQ2WN7Zlm 1 hour ago