Tyler Cameron Shares a Cute Message for His 'Snuggle Buddy,' New 'Bachelor' Matt James!
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Tyler Cameron is cheering on his Bachelor buddy! The 27-year-old star of The Bachelorette‘s Season 15 with Hannah Brown shared a cute message for his pal, the newly named Bachelor, Matt James, on Friday (June 12). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tyler Cameron “Congrats to my brother @mattjames919 on being named the Bachelor. [...]
ABC Names Matt James
as First Black 'Bachelor' It is the first time in the
18-year history of the franchise
that it has cast a black man to lead the show. Matt James, via 'GMA' James was initially cast as a contestant
in the latest season of 'The Bachelorette.'
Production was halted due to the...