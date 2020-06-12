Global  

Mike Johnson Reacts After Matt James Becomes First Black 'Bachelor'

Just Jared Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Mike Johnson is reacting to the news that Matt James will be the next star of The Bachelor, marking the first time a Black man leads the show. Many fans were campaigning for Mike to get the job this year following his run on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, but the position went to [...]
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: ABC Names Matt James as First Black 'Bachelor'

ABC Names Matt James as First Black 'Bachelor' 01:08

 ABC Names Matt James as First Black 'Bachelor' It is the first time in the 18-year history of the franchise that it has cast a black man to lead the show. Matt James, via 'GMA' James was initially cast as a contestant in the latest season of 'The Bachelorette.' Production was halted due to the...

