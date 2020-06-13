Global  

Donald Trump Reschedules Tulsa Rally After Sparking Outrage For Juneteenth Holiday

Just Jared Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Donald Trump has announced that his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma will no longer be held on June 19, but instead on June 20. The President explained why he moved it in a series of tweets. “We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this [...]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump campaign asks for virus waiver ahead of campaign rally

Donald Trump campaign asks for virus waiver ahead of campaign rally 01:30

 US President Donald Trump is preparing to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, prompting organisers to demand attendees sign a waiver against liability for any viruses that may be caught in the course of holding the event.

Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he is rescheduling his first campaign rally in months to a day later so it won’t conflict with the...
Trump moves Oklahoma political rally date from African-American holiday: tweet

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would shift the date of an Oklahoma rally from June 19th, the date of the "Juneteenth" African-American freedom...
Trump shifts date of Oklahoma rally to 'respect' emancipation holiday

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would shift the date of an Oklahoma rally from June 19th, the date of the "Juneteenth" holiday, to June 20th out of...
