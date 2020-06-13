Donald Trump Reschedules Tulsa Rally After Sparking Outrage For Juneteenth Holiday
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Donald Trump has announced that his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma will no longer be held on June 19, but instead on June 20. The President explained why he moved it in a series of tweets. “We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this [...]
US President Donald Trump is preparing to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19, prompting organisers to demand attendees sign a waiver against liability for any viruses that may be caught in the course of holding the event.