President Trump Rescheduling Oklahoma Rally Due To Juneteenth

Newsy Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
President Trump Rescheduling Oklahoma Rally Due To JuneteenthWatch VideoPresident Trump is rescheduling an Oklahoma rally after it coincided with Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

The campaign event in Tulsa was originally scheduled for June 19th, but Pres. Trump announced it would be moved to the 20th "out of respect" for the holiday.

He tweeted:...
