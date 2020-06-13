Global  

Blues Singer Lady A Speaks Out Against Lady Antebellum's Recent Name Change: 'It's Not Right'

Billboard.com Saturday, 13 June 2020
A Seattle blues singer who has performed under the name Lady A for the past 20 years is speaking out against Lady Antebellum over the country trio's recent name change in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
 Some U.S. military bases could see a name change soon. Army officials say the U.S. Army Secretary and Secretary of Defense are open to holding a conversation about renaming nearly a dozen major bases and installations that bear names of Confederate commanders.

The group behind the effort to change the name of Stapleton says they have received a wave of increased support following protests and calls for racial justice after the death of George Floyd.

Clemson will drop the “Calhoun” from the name of the honors college.

The group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A after realizing the word's association with slavery.

