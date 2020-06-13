Blues Singer Lady A Speaks Out Against Lady Antebellum’s Recent Name Change: ‘It’s Not Right’
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () A Seattle blues singer who has performed under the name Lady A for the past 20 years is speaking out against Lady Antebellum over the country trio's recent name change in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.
