Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Anupam Kher breaks down, urges people to spread love, compassion
Sunday, 14 June 2020 (
4 hours ago) Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday got emotional after addressing the bond he shared with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and exhorted people to spread love, compassion.
The actor, in a video message, shared on Instagram, explained how their father-son relationship portrayed on- screen for the film 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold ...
