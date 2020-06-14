Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Anupam Kher breaks down, urges people to spread love, compassion

Niyazuddin Ali RT @warispathan: Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, and lov… 33 seconds ago

चौकीदार ஹனீஷ் ஸ்ரீதரகிஷோர் RT @SPVelumanicbe: Disheartening to hear about the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends… 52 seconds ago

Goutam Nath RT @BjpBiplab: Shocked beyond imagination to learn about the untimely demise of versatile Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He has done wonderful… 59 seconds ago

Khushi Ali RT @sidharth_shukla: Absolutely shocked and stunned on learning about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput! Unbelievable! Sincere condolence… 1 minute ago

Pinkvilla #SushantSinghRajput Demise: Actor's uncle believes there is a conspiracy behind his death: He has been murdered https://t.co/IfNt9SVk5r 1 minute ago

Yogesh Mehta RT @MamataOfficial: Truly shocked and sad to hear the unfortunate news of the demise of very talented Sushant Singh Rajput. My condolences… 2 minutes ago