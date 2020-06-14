Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Anupam Kher breaks down, urges people to spread love, compassion

Mid-Day Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday got emotional after addressing the bond he shared with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and exhorted people to spread love, compassion.

The actor, in a video message, shared on Instagram, explained how their father-son relationship portrayed on- screen for the film 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's demise loss to Indian film industry: Rajeev Shukla

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise loss to Indian film industry: Rajeev Shukla 01:24

 Former IPL Chairman and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla reacted on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. He said that his demise comes as a shock to the industry.

Related videos from verified sources

Sports fraternity mourns sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Sports fraternity mourns sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sports fraternity expressed grief and shock over demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. 'MS Dhoni' actor was also known for his sports skills. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour [Video]

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. This news left all his fans and the country in a state of shock. The 34-year-old actor, who was known for his..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 37:40Published
Sushant apparently died due to hanging, post mortem will tell exact cause: DCP [Video]

Sushant apparently died due to hanging, post mortem will tell exact cause: DCP

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai. Speaking on the matter, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai said, "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Sonu Sood heartbroken at Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, says 'You should have stayed at the crease for longer'

 *On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput *passed away after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. *Celebrities like Akshay Kumar*, Riteish Deshmukh, and Anupam...
Mid-Day

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Anurag Kashyap mourn the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

 *Sushant Singh Rajput passed away today* on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence. He was 34. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, Anurag...
Mid-Day

Karan Johar on Sushant Singh Rajput: I blame myself for not being in touch with you

 *Sushant Singh Rajput passed away* today on June 14 when he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. *Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher*, and even Virendra Sehwag took...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

NiyazuddinAli3

Niyazuddin Ali RT @warispathan: Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, and lov… 33 seconds ago

how_is_thejosh

चौकीदार ஹனீஷ் ஸ்ரீதரகிஷோர் RT @SPVelumanicbe: Disheartening to hear about the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends… 52 seconds ago

GoutamN53392687

Goutam Nath RT @BjpBiplab: Shocked beyond imagination to learn about the untimely demise of versatile Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He has done wonderful… 59 seconds ago

KhushiA26267481

Khushi Ali RT @sidharth_shukla: Absolutely shocked and stunned on learning about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput! Unbelievable! Sincere condolence… 1 minute ago

Vikrammalviya_

Indian warrior RT @filmfare: .@akshaykumar. @Asli_Jacqueline, @FarOutAkhtar, @AnupamPKher, @TheShilpaShetty and other celebs mourn the demise of #SushantS… 1 minute ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #SushantSinghRajput Demise: Actor's uncle believes there is a conspiracy behind his death: He has been murdered https://t.co/IfNt9SVk5r 1 minute ago

yoyogesh0000

Yogesh Mehta RT @MamataOfficial: Truly shocked and sad to hear the unfortunate news of the demise of very talented Sushant Singh Rajput. My condolences… 2 minutes ago

C_Jchandran

Jayachandran C RT @vijayanpinarayi: We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. His early demise is a great loss to the Indian Fi… 2 minutes ago