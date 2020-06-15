From Disha Patani to Sara Ali Khan, actresses who made their debuts with Sushant Singh Rajput
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Sushant Singh Rajput established a legacy for himself in a span of merely seven years in Hindi Cinema. He was an actor who was even understated on television. Right from his debut in 2013 in the form of Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che to his last release, Chhichhore, his performances reflected something cerebral about him. He was a...
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. He is suspected to have committed suicide. His last Instagram post was a poem about his late mother. Tributes poured in from across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was shocked and the young...