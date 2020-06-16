Global  

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law passes away in Bihar

Mid-Day Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
The entire industry is still in shock after Sushant Singh Rajput tragic death. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. People shared condolences with SSR's family on social media, and now, as per *Time Of India*, the actor's sister-in-law from Punaria, Bihar, couldn't bear the news and passed away at...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's family leaves for Mumbai to attend last rites

Sushant Singh Rajput's family leaves for Mumbai to attend last rites 01:59

 Sushant Singh Rajput's parents left from their residence in Patna for Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport on June 15. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo a relative of Sushant is accompanying the family. Speaking to media persons, Niraj said, "We are leaving for Mumbai now. The last rites will be...

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, others attend [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, others attend

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held in Mumbai on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence a day earlier. Police suspect suicide. Many of Sushant's colleagues from Bollywood,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:26Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed in Mumbai, Somya Seth made shocking revelations [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed in Mumbai, Somya Seth made shocking revelations

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were performed in Mumbai today. His family and close relatives flew down earlier in the day. Sushant's friends from the industry including Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:25Published
Kangana speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's films being unacknowledged [Video]

Kangana speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's films being unacknowledged

Actress Kangana Ranaut refuses to label late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a "mentally weak" person. She says his deserving films and work were never acknowledged at award ceremonies.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:58Published

imspectacle

🇮🇳 Spectator 🇮🇳 RT @tv9gujarati: Unable to bear loss, #Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law Sudha Devi dies in #Bihar #SushantSinghRajput #TV9News https://… 3 seconds ago

Iam__Rashmi

Rashmi RT @dontwannashare: Heard about Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law passing away because she couldn't bear with the loss of the actor. Eve… 25 seconds ago

Manishs15854784

Manishsharma 🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @AsYouNotWish: This is getting sadder and sadder. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister-in-law passes away in Bihar, she was inconsolable after… 26 seconds ago

DeepakRajgor

Deepak Rajgor RT @Koimoi: . Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister-In-Law Passes Away At The Time Of His Funeral #SushantSinghRajput #RIP #Koimoi https://t.co/r… 35 seconds ago

tv9gujarati

tv9gujarati Unable to bear loss, #Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law Sudha Devi dies in #Bihar #SushantSinghRajput #TV9News https://t.co/TTsvTi0kcA 2 minutes ago

ManabendraTewa1

ManabendraTewari News is coming in that Sushant Singh Rajput's sister in law has committed suicide due to the sudden death of the ac… https://t.co/nGcqoxugU3 2 minutes ago

sapnamadan

Sapna Madan / सपना मदान Unable to bear loss, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister in law passed away in Bihar. https://t.co/YRLEv8tMLB 2 minutes ago

tuberslive

EliteTubers INDIA RT @djaywalebabu: Sad, Very sad! #SushantSinghRajput Unable to bear loss, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law dies in Bihar https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago