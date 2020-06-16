Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law passes away in Bihar
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () The entire industry is still in shock after Sushant Singh Rajput tragic death. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. People shared condolences with SSR's family on social media, and now, as per *Time Of India*, the actor's sister-in-law from Punaria, Bihar, couldn't bear the news and passed away at...
Sushant Singh Rajput's parents left from their residence in Patna for Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport on June 15. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo a relative of Sushant is accompanying the family. Speaking to media persons, Niraj said, "We are leaving for Mumbai now. The last rites will be...
Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held in Mumbai on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence a day earlier. Police suspect suicide. Many of Sushant's colleagues from Bollywood,..
