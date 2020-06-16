Kriti Sanon pens a piercing note on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, says 'A part of my heart has gone with you'
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput shook and shocked the entire entertainment industry. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. *On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor*, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan...
Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held in Mumbai on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence a day earlier. Police suspect suicide. Many of Sushant's colleagues from Bollywood, like actors Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, and directors Mukesh Chhabra and Abhishek...
The last rites of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput took place in Mumbai on June 15. Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. According to the police, no suicide note has been..