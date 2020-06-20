Bhumi Pednekar pens emotional note on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: I'll spot you again through telescope

Shocked and saddened over the death of her 'Sonchiriya' co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday penned down an emotional note condoling the...

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar pens a heart-wrenching note, 'I know you can see the world grieving for you' Bhumi Pednekar pens an emotional tribute for Sonchiriya, saying, 'I wake up in the morning and I think of you, I think of all our chats,your habits and moods....

Bollywood Life 12 hours ago



