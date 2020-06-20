Global  

Bhumi Pednekar pens emotional note on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: I'll spot you again through telescope

Mid-Day Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Shocked and saddened over the death of her Sonchiriya co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Bhumi Pednekar penned down an emotional note condoling the demise of the versatile actor. She took to Instagram to share an image of a writing pad where she'd scribble notes when the late actor told her about space, science and...
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty reaches Bandra Police Station for interrogation

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty reaches Bandra Police Station for interrogation 01:12

 Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra Police Station on June 18. She has been called for interrogation by police in connection with Sushant's death case. The 34-year-old actor Sushant, was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Jitendra 'Jeetu bhaiya' Kumar on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘SRK, Amitabh were also outsiders' [Video]

Jitendra 'Jeetu bhaiya' Kumar on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘SRK, Amitabh were also outsiders'

After Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panchayat, digital star Jitendra Kumar – fondly called Jeetu bhaiya – is coming out with his first film as the lead, Chaman Bahaar. Set in Chhattisgarh, the..

Instagram memorialises late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's account [Video]

Instagram memorialises late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's account

Photo-sharing application Instagram 'memorialised' the account of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai residence recently. "Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. This..

Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga, family bids tearful adieu [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes immersed in Ganga, family bids tearful adieu

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes were immersed in Ganga by his family members. The actor's father KK Singh and sister Shweta Singh Kirti bid him a tearful adieu. The rest of the rituals will be done at..

'You are and will always be a star': Sonchiriya co-actor Bhumi Pednekar condoles Sushant Sigh Rajput's demise

 Shocked and saddened over the death of her 'Sonchiriya' co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Bhumi Pednekar on Monday penned down an emotional note condoling the...
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar pens a heart-wrenching note, 'I know you can see the world grieving for you'

 Bhumi Pednekar pens an emotional tribute for Sonchiriya, saying, 'I wake up in the morning and I think of you, I think of all our chats,your habits and moods....
