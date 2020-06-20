Bhumi Pednekar pens emotional note on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: I'll spot you again through telescope
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () Shocked and saddened over the death of her Sonchiriya co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Bhumi Pednekar penned down an emotional note condoling the demise of the versatile actor. She took to Instagram to share an image of a writing pad where she'd scribble notes when the late actor told her about space, science and...
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra Police Station on June 18. She has been called for interrogation by police in connection with Sushant's death case. The 34-year-old actor Sushant, was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.