SSR's family pens a heart-warming note



Related videos from verified sources Indian officials carry COVID-19 deceased on shoulders after family refuse to cremate him



A family refused to cremate a man, who died of COVID-19, forcing PPE-clad officials to carry out his last rites. The family members, who live in Hasanpur village near Chhapra in eastern India, were.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:18 Published 23 hours ago Judge Denies Trump's Family A Lawsuit Against Niece's Book



President Donald Trump’s niece plans to publish a tell-all book, revealing private information about her family. While the Trump family tried to deter her book, a New York judge dismissed their.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago Majority of American parents plan on enforcing a digital detox after self-isolation



Three-quarters of American families are in need of a digital detox after self-isolation, according to new research.The survey asked 2,000 American parents of children aged 2-18 about their sheltering.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this