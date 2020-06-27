SSR's family pens a heart-warming note

Global  

IndiaTimes Saturday, 27 June 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on June 14 left his fans, family and close ones devastated. The actor’s family shared a heart-warming note, remembering him on the 13th day of his demise. “He was free-spirited, talkative and extremely bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed about restraints and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars,” read the final good bye from Sushant’s family.
