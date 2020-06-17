Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I got used to everything, and I felt cheated': Sushant Singh Rajput's old speech will make you teary-eyed

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
'I got used to everything, and I felt cheated': Sushant Singh Rajput's old speech will make you teary-eyedBollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that *he has died by suicide*, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: #RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News

#RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor commits suicide, found hanging at home | Oneindia News 01:46

 Another sad news has left everyone in a deep shock...Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence Mumbai. The actor’s representative and Mumbai Police have confirmed the news. The Kai Po Che actor was 34 years old. He reportedly hanged himself. . Sushant Singh Rajput was found...

Related videos from verified sources

People gather in Patna to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, demand CBI probe [Video]

People gather in Patna to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, demand CBI probe

People gathered at Kargil Chowk in Patna on June 16 to pay tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death case. Rajput had allegedly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
Nepotism versus talent: Sushant Singh’s death fuels Bollywood bullying row [Video]

Nepotism versus talent: Sushant Singh’s death fuels Bollywood bullying row

The tragic and untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide has shocked the nation and sparked a fresh debate on the scourge of nepotism in Bollywood. From members of the film fraternity to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 31:49Published
Vivek Oberoi I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Vivek Oberoi I will miss the ever smiling Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:37Published

Tweets about this

jpforgotten

john pring @NlAMHMEALONE 100% feel the same. We went for a walk yesterday and everything felt alien and so much louder outside… https://t.co/jULcR8L0Vk 40 minutes ago

Ashiii_____

Shehnaaz Apni Jaan RT @Shehnaaziannn: @ishehnaaz_gill is a Survivor&has been through a tough phase in her LIFE.Many a times I felt like Everything is Over&use… 56 minutes ago

Shehnaaziannn

Shehnaaziann (+ve) @ishehnaaz_gill is a Survivor&has been through a tough phase in her LIFE.Many a times I felt like Everything is Ove… https://t.co/yRN0wcpDan 1 hour ago

Shehnaaziannn

Shehnaaziann (+ve) @IndiaTVShowbiz @ishehnaaz_gill is a Survivor&has been through a tough phase in her LIFE.Many a times I felt like E… https://t.co/EmZoz3l7ko 1 hour ago

Shehnaaziannn

Shehnaaziann (+ve) @ETimesTV @ishehnaaz_gill is a Survivor&has been through a tough phase in her LIFE.Many a times I felt like Everyth… https://t.co/extYuLgUMD 1 hour ago

Shehnaaziannn

Shehnaaziann (+ve) @ishehnaaz_gill is a Survivor&has been through a tough phase in her LIFE.Many a times I felt like Everything is Ove… https://t.co/IbXgqO1Vjf 1 hour ago

khIIghly

K. BAYBAYY. RT @SWWEETCHINXX: i used to be silent a lot about how i truly felt, my emotions, everything. so now if i come off STRONG, i do not give a f… 1 hour ago

Atasha86529670

Atasha @Hannahgadsby I'm not used to comedies leaving me in tears because I felt seen, and then on top of everything, th… https://t.co/18MbsQGKRx 3 hours ago