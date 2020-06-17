'I got used to everything, and I felt cheated': Sushant Singh Rajput's old speech will make you teary-eyed Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that *he has died by suicide*, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and... Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that *he has died by suicide*, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and 👓 View full article

