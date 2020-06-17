Global  

Lisa Kudrow wishes her 'genius generous gorgeous grounded great good FRIEND' Courteney Cox on her birthday

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Posting several throwback photographs, actor Lisa Kudrow on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to her close friend and actor Courteney Cox. Kudrow took to Instagram to post the pictures in which the two 'Friends' are seen having a great time with her pet dogs.


Happy birthday...
 The actress is adored by 'Friends' fans for her role as Monica Geller. So to celebrate Cox's 56th birthday, we're listing some of our favourite Monica quotes!

