Yohan Dead - K-Pop Star & TST Member Dies at 28 Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Yohan has sadly died. The South Korean entertainer, real name Kim Jeong-hwan, who was a member of the boy band TST (formerly known as Top Secret), passed away at the age of 28, Korean news outlets confirmed on Wednesday (June 17). The cause of his death has not yet been revealed. His wake is being [...] 👓 View full article

