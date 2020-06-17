Global  

After Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Vikas Gupta's emotional breakdown on Instagram leave fans shocked

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Vikas Gupta is quite disturbed after losing a good friend of his, Sushant Singh Rajput! The popular television producer, who has been a part of various reality shows like Bigg Boss, Ace of Space and much more, has poured his heart out in a few videos which he shared on social media. He also went on saying how he couldn't be there...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's demise loss to Indian film industry: Rajeev Shukla

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise loss to Indian film industry: Rajeev Shukla 01:24

 Former IPL Chairman and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla reacted on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. He said that his demise comes as a shock to the industry.

