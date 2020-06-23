Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lauren Gottlieb remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, shares her WhatsApp chat with the actor

Mid-Day Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Lauren Gottlieb remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, shares her WhatsApp chat with the actorThe demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has left a void. His fans, family, and the Bollywood industry are all jolted after his untimely and unfortunate demise. *He passed away on June 14 *after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Nearly everyone from the Bollywood and television industry has paid their condolences to the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Salman requests fans to stand with Sushant's family, fans [Video]

Salman requests fans to stand with Sushant's family, fans

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made a request to all his fans to stand and support late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:20Published
Viral PostViral This Week: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Mukesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Quits Twitter [Video]

Viral PostViral This Week: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Mukesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Quits Twitter

The week after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was big on the investigation related to his depression and also restarted the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Actress Kangana Ranaut who was enraged by some..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:23Published
'Decision is for public': Raghav Chadha on LG revokes institutional quarantine order [Video]

'Decision is for public': Raghav Chadha on LG revokes institutional quarantine order

Delhi LG Anil Baijal withdrew order of mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients. Speaking on it, AAP leader, Raghav Chadha said, "The rollback of mandatory five day institutional..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Lauren Gottlieb pens heartfelt tribute; says the actor exuded a 'Bright, beautiful, loving light'

 Lauren Gottlieb who first met Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has shared fond memories with the late actor. In a heartwarming note, she...
Bollywood Life

'I survived because of choices': Lauren Gottlieb shares her 2016 WhatsApp conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput

 Lauren Gottlieb took to her Instagram page and shared an old WhatsApp conversation she had with Sushant Singh Rajput.
DNA

Sushant Singh Rajput and Lauren Gottlieb’s Whatsapp conversation is heartbreaking
Indian Express


Tweets about this