Kate Middleton & Prince William Make Public Appearances Ahead of His Birthday

Friday, 19 June 2020
Kate Middleton has made her first public appearance since the pandemic began! The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk on Thursday (June 18) in Fakenham, England. Kate, who is an avid gardener, visited the business to hear about how they have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prince [...]
 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to see how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal now that lockdown measures are easing.

