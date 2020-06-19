Kate Middleton & Prince William Make Public Appearances Ahead of His Birthday

ian vogler RT @rjmyers: The royals have backed British businesses getting back to work as the Duchess of Cambridge pops into a local garden centre whi… 4 minutes ago Ella 💟 RT @JustJared: Kate Middleton and Prince William both made public appearances to check in on businesses affected by the pandemic https://t.… 33 minutes ago 3rd Hour of TODAY Prince William and Kate Middleton appear in public for 1st time since pandemic began https://t.co/LhvobqqFa0 40 minutes ago JustJared.com Kate Middleton and Prince William both made public appearances to check in on businesses affected by the pandemic https://t.co/i2Z1ufQZ8n 52 minutes ago cosmo1 RT @fourchnge: So it’s come out that Prince William and Kate Middleton, Leaked stories about Meghan and Harry to cover up his affair with K… 1 hour ago Laz,husband of Rachel. Destroyer of Worlds.🎪 RT @hopbin: Prince William and Kate use scheduled FlyBe flight so what's so important about Johnson have his own fitted out plane for perso… 1 hour ago hopbin #FBPE🇪🇺 Proud collaborator Prince William and Kate use scheduled FlyBe flight so what's so important about Johnson have his own fitted out pla… https://t.co/bJr520oS6E 1 hour ago Clint Sadler Prince William and Kate Middleton appear in public for 1st time since pandemic began https://t.co/8xnNTxOG5K 2 hours ago