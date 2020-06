Related videos from verified sources Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election



Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election John Bolton is President Donald Trump's former national security advisor. He resigned in late 2019. Trump's Justice Department.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11 Published 4 days ago Trump: Bolton ‘broke the law with classified information’ in White House memoir



Donald Trump has accused John Bolton of breaking the law after his former adviser released a book detailing how the president "pleaded" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help his re-election prospects... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published 5 days ago U.S. sues Bolton over publication of book



[NFA] The United States on Tuesday sued former national security advisor John Bolton, seeking to block him from publishing a book about his time in the White House that it said contained classified.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this