Divya Khosla Kumar reacts to Sonu Nigam's accusations

Mid-Day Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Divya Khosla Kumar reacts to Sonu Nigam's accusationsStrongly reacting to singer Sonu Nigam's accusations on Bhushan Kumar and threatening to unmask him, his wife-actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram slam the singer. *Sonu Nigam recently released a vlog* calling out the monopoly in the Indian music industry that, he suggested, could lead to cases of frustration and...
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sonu Nigam warns Bhushan Kumar in new video post

Sonu Nigam warns Bhushan Kumar in new video post 02:02

 After he recently took a dig at a Bollywood actor, without taking name, alleging power play and alleging that the music industry is run like the mafia, Sonu Nigam has now come down on T-Series chairman and MD, Bhushan Kumar.

