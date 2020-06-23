Divya Khosla Kumar reacts to Sonu Nigam's accusations
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () Strongly reacting to singer Sonu Nigam's accusations on Bhushan Kumar and threatening to unmask him, his wife-actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram slam the singer. *Sonu Nigam recently released a vlog* calling out the monopoly in the Indian music industry that, he suggested, could lead to cases of frustration and...
After he recently took a dig at a Bollywood actor, without taking name, alleging power play and alleging that the music industry is run like the mafia, Sonu Nigam has now come down on T-Series chairman and MD, Bhushan Kumar.
Coming down heavily on Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar's wife, actress/filmmaker/producer Divya Khosla Kumar has called the singer 'thankless' and has accused him of... Bollywood Life Also reported by •Indian Express