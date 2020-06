Secret Service Agents Self-Quarantine Before, After Trump's Tulsa Campaign Rally



Business Insider reports a number of Secret Service agents and staff have been ordered to self-quarantine. The news comes in light of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 hours ago

Dozens Of Secret Service Agents Must Quarantine Following Trump's Tulsa Rally



Dozens of Secret Service agents must be quarantined following President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The mass quarantine has resulted in the decision to test all Secret Service agents.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 13 hours ago