Timothee Chalamet spotted with new lady friend Eiza Gonzalez in Cabo
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
American actor Timothee Chalamet seems to be bouncing back from his breakup with actor Lily Rose-Depp.
According to Page Six, the 24-year-old 'Call Me By Your Name' star is living it up in Cabo San Lucas with a new lady friend, Mexican actor Eiza Gonzalez, where he was snapped mid-PDA with the star.
In photographs obtained...
