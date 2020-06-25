Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Timothee Chalamet spotted with new lady friend Eiza Gonzalez in Cabo

Mid-Day Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
American actor Timothee Chalamet seems to be bouncing back from his breakup with actor Lily Rose-Depp.

According to Page Six, the 24-year-old 'Call Me By Your Name' star is living it up in Cabo San Lucas with a new lady friend, Mexican actor Eiza Gonzalez, where he was snapped mid-PDA with the star.

In photographs obtained...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Trending: Dennis Quaid gets married, Timothy Chalamet spotted kissing Eiza Gonzalez, and Terry Crews claims four new episodes of

Trending: Dennis Quaid gets married, Timothy Chalamet spotted kissing Eiza Gonzalez, and Terry Crews claims four new episodes of 01:10

 In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Related videos from verified sources

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp reportedly split [Video]

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp reportedly split

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have reportedly split after dating for more than a year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Timothee Chalamet & Eiza Gonzalez Spotted Kissing in Cabo San Lucas!

 Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez seem to be a hot new Hollywood pair! The 24-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor and the 30-year-old Alita: Battle Angel...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

sociihub_cine

Sociihub Cinema Timotheé Chalamet Spotted MAKING OUT With New Girl! https://t.co/jyM9d5eNgH 8 hours ago

jose7abraham

jose abraham Eiza Gonzalez 'deeply sorry' for blackface on 2007 telenovela  Daily Mail Timotheé Chalamet Spotted MAKING OUT Wit… https://t.co/7zP2uUcZE1 10 hours ago

SiouxCityIow

Sioux City Iowa * Eiza Gonzalez 'deeply sorry' for blackface on 2007 telenovela  Daily Mail * Timotheé Chalamet Spotted MAKING OUT… https://t.co/1R3jowviFK 11 hours ago

vickychann1

vic//tori//A RT @tmtheechalamet: OK so basically Timothée Chalamet was spotted only two months after ending his relationship with Lily-Rose Depp because… 12 hours ago

tmtheechalamet

aliya OK so basically Timothée Chalamet was spotted only two months after ending his relationship with Lily-Rose Depp bec… https://t.co/lV5mvsrgHO 12 hours ago

LaurenH14394197

Lauren Hernandez RT @ETCanada: Timothee Chalamet spotted enjoying a day by the pool with 30-year-old actress Eiza Gonzalez, during what appeared to be a rom… 13 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Timothee Chalamet spotted enjoying a day by the pool with 30-year-old actress Eiza Gonzalez, during what appeared t… https://t.co/iPSHm85cVU 13 hours ago

PeopleChica

Chica Move over, @Ana_d_Armas and @BenAffleck — there's another hot new quarantine couple out there. Mexican actress… https://t.co/F6fNOZm7WL 14 hours ago