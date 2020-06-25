Global  

Social media star Siya Kakkar commits suicide

IndiaTimes Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
While the world of entertainment had already suffered a huge blow in the form of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death, another popular star has ended her life. Social media star Siya Kakkar, who was just 16 years old, committed suicide today and leaving millions of fans shocked.
