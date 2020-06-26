Global  

TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dies at 16

The Wrap Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Indian TikTok star Siya Kakkar, who gained nearly 2 million followers on the platform thanks to her dancing and lip-syncing clips, has died by suicide, according to multiple reports. Kakkar, who was reportedly 16-years-old, died Thursday at her home in New Delhi, India Today reported.

“Siya died by suicide at her residence in New Delhi at around 9 p.m. on June 25. She lived with her family. Her family is in shock and has requested privacy. No suicide note has been recovered,” local authorities told the outlet. The police are working with Kakkar’s family to investigate her death, and have requested access to her cell phone.

Kakkar’s manager, Arjun Sarin, confirmed her passing on Instagram. “You will always be the best artist,” Sarin said, alongside a picture of a smiling Kakkar. “Rest in peace.”

*Also Read:* Kids Spent 100 Minutes Per Day Watching YouTube Last Month, a 75% Jump From a Year Ago

Reps for TikTok did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Most of Kakkar’s TikTok clips had been performed in recent weeks due to coronavirus lockdowns. Her latest video, shared on Wednesday, has already pulled in more than 18 million views; her videos tended to pull in several million views. You can find her TikTok account here.

