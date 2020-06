Alison Brie Regrets Voicing Diane Nguyen on Netflix's 'Bojack Horseman' Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Alison Brie is the latest celebrity speaking out about their complicity in voicing a non-white character. The 37-year-old actress is the voice behind Bojack Horseman‘s Diane Nguyen, who is Vietnamese. “I now understand that people of color, should always voice people of color,” Alison shared on her Instagram. She added, “We missed a great opportunity [...] 👓 View full article

