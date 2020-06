OITNB's Taylor Schilling Comes Out; Confirms She's Dating Visual Artist Emily Ritz For Pride Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Taylor Schilling has confirmed her new romance with musical and visual artist, Emily Ritz. While celebrating Pride, the Orange Is The New Black actress re-posted a photo from Emily . The image shows the couple embracing while off in a foggy scene, embracing. “I couldn’t be more proud to be by your side,” Emily wrote [...] 👓 View full article

