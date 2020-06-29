|
Armaan Malik on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: I can't believe he just went away and no one could do anything
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise has left a void in the country. Almost every artist in the industry condoled his untimely demise. *He passed away on June 14* after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence.
Armaan Malik, the music composer and singer who worked with him in 2016's M.S Dhoni- The Untold Story, 14...
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this