BET Awards 2020: Watch Nas, Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch + More Deliver Powerful Virtual Performances

SOHH Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
BET Awards 2020: Watch Nas, Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch + More Deliver Powerful Virtual PerformancesThe BET Awards 2020 lived up to the hype even from a virtual setting. The celebrity-filled annual ceremony put together some thought-provoking and powerful performances from the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B. Watch and comment below!

The post BET Awards 2020: Watch Nas, Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch + More Deliver Powerful Virtual Performances appeared first on .
