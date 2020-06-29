BET Awards 2020: Watch Nas, Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch + More Deliver Powerful Virtual Performances
Monday, 29 June 2020 () The BET Awards 2020 lived up to the hype even from a virtual setting. The celebrity-filled annual ceremony put together some thought-provoking and powerful performances from the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B. Watch and comment below!
