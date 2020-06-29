BET Awards 2020: Complete Winners List

Monday, 29 June 2020 () The prestigious BET Awards ceremony which was hosted by Amanda Seales, last night, was held virtually. With the ongoing pandemic forcing the award function to go virtual for the first time in it's history, several music sensations like Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne and many others still managed to entertained the audience with their performance.
The BET Awards will honor Beyoncé with their Humanitarian Award at their 20th annual show. According to CNN, Beyoncé created the BeyGOOD initiative, establishing several scholarship and philanthropic..